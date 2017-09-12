Circus fun coming to Findon

High-wire fun is coming to Findon this month as a touring circus is due to make a stop in the village.

Happy’s Circus will feature acrobatics, music, circus performers and children’s entertainers in an action packed show.

The fun is set to hit Findon on Wednesday, September 27 at Nepcote Green.

Refreshments and entertainment will be available from 4.30pm, with the curtains opening at 5.30pm.

Tickets costs £6, and children under two get in free.

Tickets are available from Curtis & Son’s Estate Agents in Findon Valley, Peckham’s Butchers in Findon and online at www.findonvillagecircus.eventbrite.com.

Limited tickets will also be available on the gate.