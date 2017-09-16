Circus Spectacular set to entertain at Findon Valley

Crowds are set to enjoy an action-packed family show as Findon Village prepares for its Circus Spectacular.

The event, set to take place from 4.30pm on September 27, will feature acrobatics, music, circus performers and children’s entertainers.

With a huge traditional circus big top seating over 600, Nepcote Green will be providing the enchanting world of the circus amazement.

Tickets, which are £6 with under twos going free, are available from Curtis & Sons estate agents in Findon Valley, Peckham’s Butchers in Findon Village, and www.findonvillagecircus.eventbrite.com.

Limited tickets also available on the gate.

