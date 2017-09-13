Search

Clean and tasty: popular events return to Worthing this weekend

The display on sustainable living at Worthing Library
In the past few years Worthing’s efforts towards cutting waste, becoming aware of sustainable living and improving our environment have come on in leaps and bounds, thanks to the co-operative efforts of numerous local groups and individuals.

This Saturday will see several groups coming together for two events – Worthing Beach Clean and Worthing Food Festival.

Dr Barbara Shaw, who has been instrumental in bringing many of these groups together, said: “It would be great if Worthing could be held up as a model of sustainable living.

“We must also thank Worthing Library for allowing us to have a display in its foyer where you can see what we have achieved - and what we need to address in future.”

The beach clean is proving so popular that this year members of the public are encouraged to pre-register for a place either on the Marine Conservation website or by emailing beachclean17@virginmedia.com.

The Worthing Food Festival also returns to Steyne Gardens this Saturday and Sunday for its sixth year, and promises to be bigger and tastier than ever.

The event will feature a giant marquee with a kitchen and a variety of delicious stalls over the two days.