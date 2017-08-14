Community church to bring five days of free fun to Sompting

A community church in Sompting is getting ready to host five days of free activities for residents in the area.

Sompting Community Week will return for the fourth year to Sompting Recreation Ground, thanks to a core group of 30 hardworking volunteers from the Sompting Community Church.

Describing the event, Reverend Allie Moore said: “We wanted people to feel good about their community again and to make it a place they are proud to be a part of.

“It’s good to get to know people – some people don’t even know their neighbours these days – and it gives families a place to come together in the school holidays.”

The fun starts on Wednesday, August 16, with the first busy day of activities.

The morning will start with one of the most popular events, messy church, which involves listening to a story linked to the bible and carrying out a range of arts and crafts around the same theme, from making costumes to painting.

The activity usually draws around 150 participants each morning, Reverend Moore said.

The swap shop will also return, where residents will be able to select up to five items for free or in exchange for a donation from a collection the church has amassed over the year.

Reverend Moore said: “We were astonished at how popular it was and how much of a need there was for clothes.”

An ‘old fashioned’ sports day – which the Reverend said is always one of the highlights of the week – will take place on Saturday, August 19, at 10am. Mixed teams of ten adults and children will compete to win a trophy.

The five days promise something for everyone, with deckchairs and a coffee tent for adults to relax and a tent for teenagers run by the church’s youth club. Other activities include a mobile reptile zoo, bingo, a bouncy castle and a disco.

To see the full line up of events, visit www.s-c-c.org.uk/community-week