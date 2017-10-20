COMPETITION: Thirty pairs of tickets to Gin Festival up for grabs

Sussex Newspapers has 30 pairs of tickets, which include free entry and £5 of free credit towards drinks, to give away to next week’s Gin Festival.

The event is taking place next weekend (October 27-28) at the Kings Centre, Eastbourne, and welcomes everyone from gin connoisseurs to complete be-gin-ners to celebrate one of the nation’s most popular tipples.

Gin Festival Eastbourne SUS-171020-151611001

Sessions are: 6.30pm-11pm on Friday evening (October 27) and a day session (12.30pm-5pm) and evening session (6.30pm-11pm) on Saturday (October 28).

The ticket giveaway is for the Saturday daytime session.

From small bespoke producers to more established brands, distilled both in the UK and internationally, everyone is sure to find their new favourite. Gins include Brockman, Tinker Gin, PJ’s, Black Tomato

However, that’s not all. On arrival festival-goers will receive their very own GinFestival.com copa glass and a Gin Explorer Book which will help them to discover the 100+ varieties of gin on offer, whilst recommending a fantastic range of Fever-Tree tonics and carefully paired garnish.

Gin Festival is the original biggest, and best UK gin festival.com SUS-171020-151621001

There’s also masterclasses with gin distillers to entertain those with a thirst for knowledge and laughter. Delicious street food vendors serve up hot food – such as the Striped Pig serving up traditional British pulled meats – and live music from Los Capitanes will encourage the crowd to get up and dance when the gin kicks in.

Attendees can then continue the festival at home by purchasing a bottle (or two) and other gin-goodies from the off licence or online at GinFestival.com.

There is a number of exclusive gins made especially for Gin Festival including PJ Raspberry, Leeds White Rose and Marula Pomegranate.

A spokesperson said, “We love visiting new venues and locations so thought it’s about time we bring our festival to Eastbourne.

“We hope you’re as excited about the festival as we are to visit!”

With the growth in love for this juniper-based spirit, more and more people have hopped on board, enabling these events and GinFestival.com to become bigger and better than ever.

Gin Festival events are over 18’s only, ID may be required. No babies or children allowed.

Tickets cost £15, see GinFestival.com.

• To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, just email your name to: copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk before 5pm on Monday, October 23. IMPORTANT: Please mark the email clearly with the words GIN FESTIVAL TICKETS in the subject line. The winners will be contacted by email.

T&C’s

* Tickets are only available for the Gin Festival Eastbourne event, Saturday Afternoon session (October 28 - 12pm-6.30pm) and can’t be exchanged for the monetary value

* Tickets will be emailed to the winner by the Gin Festival customer services team, at which point the any details cannot be changed.