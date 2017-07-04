Concern as Worthing teenager ‘missing for several days’

Police are trying to trace a missing 16-year-old from Worthing, who was last seen on Wednesday.

Daria Pietrzak, 16, was last seen at her home in St Michael’s Road, Worthing, on Wednesday evening (June, 28), police said.

She is believed to have left at some time between 1am and 8am the following day, when she was reported missing, according to police.

Daria has significant links to London and it is thought she may have travelled to the capital to see known associates.

She is believed to have connections in the Acton, Ealing and Shepherds Bush areas.

Police describe her as a white, 5ft 2ins, of medium/large build, and has dark hair worn as dreadlocks or in a frizzy fashion.

She may have been wearing a black leather jacket and white crop trousers, and carrying a black shoulder bag.

PC Mark Green, of the West Sussex missing persons team, said: “We’re concerned that Daria is vulnerable because of her age and because she’s now been missing for several days.”

Anyone seeing Daria or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to report details online here or telephone Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 233 of 29/06.

If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.