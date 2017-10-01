Concern for missing Brighton girl

Police have issued an appeal for information after a 12-year-old girl went missing from her home in Brighton.

In a statement, they said Jocelyn Jennings went out at 12.30pm yesterday (September 30) but failed to return home as agreed at 6pm.

Jocelyn Jennings. Pic: Sussex Police

It added that there is concern for her welfare.

Jocelyn (pictured) is described as being of mixed ethnic background, 4’11”, slim build and with long dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a brown body warmer, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Jocelyn or knows where she might be is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1235 of 30/09