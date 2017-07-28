Concern for missing Sompting worker

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen at work in Sompting.

Mark Cawfield, 43, has not been heard from since Wednesday (July 26).

Police said he was seen at work on Tuesday and may be sleeping rough in a tent. He does not have a fixed address, but stays at various locations in the Portslade and Hove areas.

He is described as white, 5’ 5”, of medium build with shaved blonde/ginger hair, moustache and beard. He usually wears jeans, a hooded jacket and T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1199 of 26/07. If you see him, please dial 999 immediately.