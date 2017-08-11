Concern for missing Worthing girl

Police are concerned for missing teenager Josie Kelsey who was last seen in Worthing on Wednesday.

Josie, 15, is described as 5ft 5ins, white, of heavy build, brown shoulder length hair often worn in a ponytail and wearing glasses.

She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper, black trainers and a patterned black flat cap. She was also wearing a pair of hoop earrings.

It is believed Josie may have stayed locally but she could have travelled to the Portsmouth area.

Members of the public with any information on her whereabouts should report online or call 101 quoting reference 206 of 09/08.