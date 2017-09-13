Concern for missing Worthing teen

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old from Worthing.

Kiera Allen was reported missing on Tuesday (September 12).

Police said she was last seen at her home on Monday evening (September 11).

She is described as white, 5’ 10”, of slim build, with very long blonde hair and it is believed she could be in the Worthing or Goring areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1229 of 12/09 or report it online.