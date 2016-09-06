Concern for missing Worthing teens

Police are concerned for the welfare of two missing teenagers from the Worthing area.

Kudzai Chemhuru, 16, was last seen at his home in Goring about 8am on September 1, police said.

Edward Little, 15, from Lancing, was last seen at an address in Upper Bounstone Lane at about midday on Tuesday (August 30).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “It is believed Kudzai and Edward could be together and they could be in Worthing, Brighton and Hove or have travelled to the Mitcham area in London.

“Edward is white, 5’ 5” and of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and black jeans. Kudzai is black African, 5’ 7”, of slim build with cropped black Afro hair and is clean shaven.

“If you know where they are or have any idea about their whereabouts please contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk”

