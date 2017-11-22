Concerns over height and density of plans for Shoreham harbour

Concerns over the height and density of developments proposed at Shoreham Harbour have been highlighted.

The Shoreham Harbour Joint Action Plan, an ambitious 15-year plan to regenerate the area, which could see 1,400 homes built, is now available for public viewing at the Shoreham Centre until December 22.

The Shoreham Society has welcomed the proposal for the brownfield area but said ‘a few serious questions’ needed to be addressed.

The society said that while a general height limit of five storeys has been imposed at the site, the plan also states that this could be exceeded – but does not specify by how much.

“We would like more precision as to what is an acceptable storey height,” a society spokesman said.

The group also points out the majority of the housing units – 1,100 out of the 1,400 – are planned within the Western Harbour Arm in Adur, though this area represents just one of seven zones to be developed.

The spokesman said: “Because of the waterfront location, this is likely to mean luxury riverside flats – which will draw more people into Shoreham, rather than housing those already here and who are in need of low cost housing.”

Joss Loader, leader of the Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, agreed and said: “Shoreham is crying out for social and affordable family housing.

“The argument that people will downsize and free up expensive family homes just doesn’t address this local need.”

She said the residents’ association was ‘fully in favour’ of developing brownfield sites rather than the green gap and said many residents would rather look at ‘low-rise housing than the scrapyard, aggregate plants and other operators currently creating noise and dust’.

But she said there were ‘long-running concerns’ about the ‘huge burden’ 1,400 new homes would put on roads, NHS and public services.