Could spring tides be Moby Dig’s saviour?

Moby Dig, the digger stranded off the coast of Worthing Beach, is fast becoming a landmark. But could spring tides hold the key to its rescue?

On Friday, most of the digger was above sea level due to the low spring tide, with people nearby commenting that it looked like it could be pulled out from the beach.

Spring tides happen twice a month, during the new moon and full moon. They result in high tides that are higher than average and low tides that are lower than average.

Moby Dig is trapped in relatively shallow waters, which makes getting a large ship close enough to salvage the 80-tonne digger difficult.

The digger was being used to help install cables as part of the Rampion Wind Farm project until it got stuck in a ditch in early April, and it has been there ever since.

The spring tide might now be waning – but in two weeks’ time, could it prove to be the answer to Moby Dig’s woes?

Moby Dig is fast becoming a landmark. But could it have been rescued during the low spring tide? Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The Maritime Management Organisation, a public body which has been involved in the recovery, has been approached for its thoughts.

Perhaps we should take up one company on its boast that it could free Moby Dig in four hours.

