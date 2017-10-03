Could you be Young Chef of the Year?

The search is on for the region’s most talented young chefs.

Sussex Newspapers is teaming up with a leading education charity in a bid to find the next Nigella Lawson or Gordon Ramsay.

Entrants to a competition launched by School Inspirational Services will have a chance to be crowned Young Cook of the Year – and serve up their own creations to south east’s VIPs.

Winners will be awarded a cash prize, cooking equipment and cook books.

Thirteen lucky finalists will be chosen from all the entries to take part in a Master Chef style cook-off – cooking and presenting their own dishes to a panel of food industry experts.

Organiser Maxine Tarquini said: “We hope to encourage children and young people to cook with confidence.

“This isn’t just a way of improving and celebrating their cooking skills – which they will have for life – it’s also a really fun thing for families to do together.

“Everyone who enters will have their recipes displayed on the Young Cooks website, where anyone can see them and try them out – and the finalists will be able to experience cooking in a professional kitchen, just like on Master Chef.”

The competition is open to anyone aged between six and 19 and there are three categories: primary school, secondary school and families.

To enter, all you need to do is cook your best dish, take a photograph of the dish and a photo of the young chef holding their dish, and upload the pictures and recipe to the Young Cooks website before Tuesday, November 7.

The judges will be looking for delicious, nutritious dishes which show off your cooking skills and make good use of local produce – and are well presented and original.

Primary school entrants will be asked to make one dish, while secondary school children and families – an adult and a child together – will need to make two dishes which go together well. The adult doesn’t have to be a family member - they can be a friend, teacher or special needs co-ordinator, for example.

A winner will be chosen in each category as well as an overall winner.

You can enter the competition and see previous entries at www.youngcooks.org.uk.