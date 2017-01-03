Council points to vandalism for ‘Worthin’ sign spelling error

A sign supposed to direct families to a family centre both points in the wrong direction and misspells ‘Worthing’, a county councillor noticed.

Bob Smytherman helped secure the relocation of the Worthing Children and Family Centre in September.

The centre moved from Parkfield Road to Pelham Road – but the sign advertising the facility still points in the direction of the old building and misspells ‘Worthing’.

But rather than being a blunder, West Sussex County Council has blamed vandalism for the issues with the sign, positioned at the Terringes Avenue crossroads.

A spokesman said: “It would appear the sign has been vandalised, as opposed to an initial spelling error. As a result, the most economical solution is to provide a vinyl patch with the letter ‘g’ placed on the sign and to get it positioned to the correct location at the same time.

“We welcome feedback such as this from members of the public. The most effective and efficient way is via our website www.lovewestsussex.org or via the love West Sussex smartphone app.”

The pledge came after Mr Smytherman, county and borough councillor for Tarring, highlighted the issue on social media platform Twitter.

He said: “I welcome the new sign but it’s just disappointing this was not replaced when the children’s centre was relocated back in September.”