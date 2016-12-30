Councillors help fund meal for elderly

Councillors from Castle, Northbrook and Durrington Wards recently helped to fund a festive meal at the Empty Plate Café at the Lovett Hub in Maybridge Square Durrington.

The Empty Plate Café is the first pay as you like café in Worthing, taking donations of cash, time volunteering or a simple smile and ‘thank you’.

Volunteers and Councillors collect food that, although perfectly good, would be thrown away because of its sell by date from local branches of Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and M&S. Food that isn’t used in the meal is given away to those visiting to enjoy at home.

Councillors Steve Wills, Lionel Harman, Jane Sim, Luke Proudfoot along with Mayor Sean McDonald and Council Leader Dan Humphreys funded fresh new festive food to be used for the special Christmas lunch that fed over 50 people throughout the day, including the elderly and those with learning difficulties.

After the event councillor Wills said “The Empty Plate Café feeds bellies not bins. It’s simply the best, better than all the rest.”

Councillor Harman said “As Councillors we attend every week supporting the Empty Plate Café and making ourselves available to residents who might need a chat about any issues.”

Councillor Proudfoot added “The Empty Plate Café provides a great resource to local people and I am happy to have helped provide a special Christmas meal to so many. I hope that more people will come in the future.”

Councillor Jane Sim said “These lunches at the Empty Plate are becoming like a second local advice surgery for us. We are happy to talk to local residents attending about any concerns they may have.”

Mayor of Worthing, Cllr Sean McDonald said “I fully endorse the work that the Empty Plate Café do and really enjoyed the Christmas lunch.”

