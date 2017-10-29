Councillors volunteer for Care Month

A team of new recruits have been helping to deliver West Sussex County Council’s services this October.

As part of Care Month, which is held by the council throughout October, some leading councillors are volunteering at a range of council services that help people live well in later life.

Among those taking part is Amanda Jupp, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health.

Amanda visited one of the county council’s day centres, The Rowans in Worthing, and talked to centre users and staff. The Rowans centre offers a specialist service for people with an acquired brain injury, physical, sensory, memory impairment, physical disabilities or complex needs.

Amanda said: “It was lovely to meet everyone and to talk to them about the activities they take part in and to get their feedback.”

Visits by other leading councillors include helping to deliver library books as part of the council’s popular Home Library Direct service and visiting a care home.

The aim of Care Month is to raise awareness about care and support available in the county.

Information and advice is available on the County Council’s website, social media sites, at events around the county, in libraries, interviews on local radio and in local publications.

The month long event is now in its third year and is organised by West Sussex County Council.

This year’s event has a greater focus on the everyday things people can do to help avoid unplanned hospital visits. It also focuses on the support available once people leave hospital.

For more information, see www.westsussex.gov.uk/caremonth.