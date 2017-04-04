COUNTY NEWS: Body found on West Sussex beach

Police have confirmed a body was found on a West Sussex beach this morning.

Officers were called at 8.30am to Middleton, near Bognor, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Kate Stewart said she was walking her dog at about 11.30am when she came across police at the scene.

She said: “I came towards a ring of security men on the beach, a group of police officers and what looked like forensic officers, dressed in white suits, surrounding a large mound under a black tarpaulin.

“I said to someone else, ‘what’s going on, have they found something?’ and he said they’ve found a body.

“It was a bit of a shock. There were police cars and it looked very serious.”

Police said the man was declared dead at the scene and his death not being treated as suspicious.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were also called to the scene, but were unable to help.

The coroner has been informed.

