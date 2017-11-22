COUNTY NEWS: Checkatrade founder sells his company

Founder and CEO of Checkatrade Kevin Byrne, from West Sussex, has announced the ‘difficult decision’ to sell the company to shareholder HomeServe.

Mr Byrne set up Checkatrade in his home town of Selsey, near Chichester, just over 19 years ago and the company is now a national brand.

Comments of support and thanks for his work over the years collected rapidly on Mr Byrne’s Facebook post announcing the sale, put up on Tuesday evening.

In the message, Mr Byrne confirmed a deal had been signed last week with HomeServe, as ‘the best thing for the team and the future of the company and its services’.

It continued: “A recent survey showed we generated over 9,000 new permanent jobs for trades in 12 months.

“What other company can claim that? And we achieved all of this with no investment and as a family run business.

“Thank you to everyone that believed in me, trades, suppliers my team and my family.

“A new chapter begins for the Byrne family.”

He said HomeServe had great ethics and the resources to take Checkatrade to ‘a whole new level of growth’.