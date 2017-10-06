COUNTY NEWS: Dates released for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Provisional dates have been announced for the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival.

The Festival of Speed is set to run from July 12 to July 15.

Goodwood Revival is down for September 7 to September 9.

The dates are subject to change following the ratification of the Formula 1 calendar.

Next year’s Festival of Speed, presented by Mastercard, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sell-out event.

