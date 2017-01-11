COUNTY NEWS: Pedestrian dies in hit and run during police chase

A pedestrian has died after a hit and run in Brighton last night (Tuesday).

Police are looking to trace the driver of a car involved in the collision.

The drama unfolded when a Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for police around 10pm in the Bear Road area of Brighton.

Officers pursued the car towards Brighton where the Vauxhall collided with a pedestrian on St James’s Street. The pedestrian sadly died at the scene.

The car didn’t stop and was found abandoned on Madeira Drive near Concorde 2.

St James’s Street is currently closed while officers are on scene and an investigation is on-going.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1346 of 10/01.