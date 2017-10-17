COUNTY NEWS PHOTOS: Barn destroyed in farmyard blaze

Firefighters spent several hours fighting a blaze which destroyed a barn at a farm

Six fire engines were called to tackle the fire which raged at a farm along Wallage Lane, Rowfant, yesterday (October 16).

Firefighters tackle barn blaze in Rowfant.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze broke out in a 50m by 20m barn just after 11am.

The building was filled with straw and fire raged into the early afternoon with crews using water jets to fight the flames.

It was extinguished by 2.30pm but the barn was completely destroyed by the fire, a spokesman added.

No-one was injured and no livestock was inside the building at the time of the blaze.

The fire is being treated as an accident.

