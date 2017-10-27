COUNTY NEWS: Town beats Ibiza as top relaxing retreat in Europe

A West Sussex town has beaten Ibiza, Italy and France to be crowned the top relaxation destination in Europe.
Arundel came top in the holiday price comparison site TravelSupermarket’s Mindful Getaway Guide, which ranks the top 20 UK and European destinations to visit to embrace mindfulness - the popular practice of ultimate relaxation in appreciating the present moment, for mind-body health.
It beat stiff competiton from Ibiza, a UNESCO World Heritage City, and yoga hotspots in sun-soaked Croatia, Italy and Spain.
Emma Grimster, TravelSupermarket spokesperson, said: “Steeped in history, Arundel, in Sussex, has been crowned the top of the UK and European list, out-chilling Skyros in Greece, Ischia in Italy and Ibiza, as the most calm and serene spot in Europe, with the best amenities to relax the body and mind.
“Set within the stunning vale of the South Downs, it’s has a surprisingly booming wellness community and opportunities are aplenty for soul seekers including yoga retreats, mindful workshops, nature reserves and more.”
Compiled by travel writers Kiri Nowak and Lucy McGuire, the guide ranked the number of relaxing activities, such as yoga or meditation, at each destination, the population density and the number of spas.
Top 20 UK destinations to escape to:
1. Arundel, Sussex
2. Southwold, Suffolk
3. Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire and Dunbartonshire
4. Ilkey, Yorkshire
5. Cirencester, Gloucestershire
6. Newquay, Cornwall
7. Woodbridge, Suffolk
8. Malmesbury, Wiltshire
9. Brecon Beacons, South Wales
10. Isle of Man, British Isles
11. Durham, County Durham
12. Totnes, Devon
13. Malvern (and Malvern Hills), Worcestershire
14. Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
15. Holywood, County Down
16. Bath, Somerset
17. Barnstaple, Devon
18. Frome, Somerset
19. Perth, Perthshire
20. Winchester, Hampshire
Top 20 European destinations to escape to
1. Arundel, UK
2. Southwold, UK
3. Skyros, Greece
4. Chamonix, France
5. Loch Lomond, UK
6. Ilkey, UK
7. Ischia, Italy
8. Brac, Croatia
9. Ibiza, Spain
10. Cirencester, UK
11. Capri, Italy
12. Newquay, UK
13. Woodbridge, Suffolk
14. Malmesbury, Wiltshire
15. Brecon Beacons, South Wales
16. Fuerteventura, Spain
17. Grindavik, Iceland
18. Isle of Man, British Isles
19. Lagos, Portugal
20. Baden-Baden, Germany
