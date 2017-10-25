County News: Video - major damage to house after large tree topples over

It was bad enough for one family after a tree toppled on to the side of their house yesterday (Tuesday October 24).

But when tree surgeons finally managed to cut away the branches and the rest of the tree was pulled away the full extent of the damage became all too clear.

Work to remove the tree

As our video shows, the whole side of the house collapsed, leaving a gaping hole.

A family of five were inside the house, in Crawley, when the initial incident happened but no one was injured.

The property next door was evacuated as a precaution.