Couple ‘astounded’ as festive lights raise thousands for cancer charity

A Worthing couple said they were ‘astounded’ after raising a big sum of money from their Christmas lights display.

Debbie and Mark Scott from Windermere Crescent, Worthing have raised more than £1,700 for the small charity Against Breast Cancer in Abingdon thanks to the display outside their home last year.

Sean McDonald, the mayor of Worthing, said: “This is a fantastic effort to raise money for a brilliant charity that is close to my heart. Many congratulations to Debbie and Mark for the time and commitment they have put into this event. I hope we can do even better this year.”

Debbie said the amount of money raised brought tears to her eyes.

He said: “It’s quite stressful deciding how to make the display better than the previous year.

“Mark and I argue about it for a few weeks but once it’s in place and switched on the tension fades. You hear the cars pull up, the children jump out, the cameras flash and the coins drop into the collection box. It’s a lovely feeling when you hear the “wows” and “that’s my favourite one”. Then you just hope you’ll raise more than the previous year.

“We are absolutely astounded by the amount we’ve raised - £1700! Amazing. The whole thing brings tears to my eyes. We feel very proud and are really looking forward to this year’s display.”

Debbie said that this year’s display will be in memory of Mark’s mum, Win Scott, who passed away nearly four years ago due dementia related illnesses.

They will be raising money for dementia services at Guild Care. Town crier Bob endorsed the choice as his mum was cared for by Guild Care at the Caer Gwent home in Downview Road.

