Appeal after man used racist language and punched victim in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old man was assaulted in Worthing.

The victim, a 18-year-old local man, and his friend were in Chapel Road when they were approached by two men and a woman at around 9.30pm last Wednesday (May 3), a spokesperson said.

One of the men used racist language towards the victim and then punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, the spokesperson said.

“As the victim tried to stand up, he thinks he may have seen the offender holding a knife, although no threats were made in relation to a weapon,” the spokesperson said.

The victim sustained swelling and bruising to his head and was checked over at Worthing Hospital, confirmed the spokesperson.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area but unfortunately they could not find anyone matching the suspects’ description, the spokesperson said.

Police said the man responsible for throwing the punch is described as white, aged between 20 and 25, tall and of slim build.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something should report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call police on 101 quoting serial 1512 of 35/05.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

