Appeal after woman attacked in Findon Valley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked by an unknown man in Findon Valley this afternoon.

The offender is reported to have grabbed the victim from behind at approximately 3pm in or around Parham Close, before another woman appeared from around the corner, police said.

At this point, police said he made off from the scene into nearby woods and the victim was not injured.

Police said officers carried out a search of the area but there was no trace of the man, and enquiries are ongoing.

According to police, the suspect is described as white, about 5ft 9”, in his 30s or 40s, of large build, with dark hair. He was wearing a green or grey shell suit jacket and dark blue gloves.

Police are urging anyone with any information – particularly anyone who has seen a man matching the description of the suspect hanging around the area in recent days – to report it online quoting serial 858 of 11/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.