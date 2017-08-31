Armed officers search Worthing after reports of youths ‘waving a handgun’

Armed officers conducted a half hour search of Worthing yesterday after two youths were reported riding a scooter and ‘waving a handgun’, police said.

Police received a report of two youths riding a scooter in an anti-social manner near Worthing Pier at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 30), a spokesman said.

One of them was reported to be waving a handgun, the spokesman said.

Officers, including armed officers, searched the area and 28 minutes later two boys – aged 14 and 11 – were stopped in nearby Bath Place, in Worthing, in possession of a scooter and a toy cap gun, confirmed the spokesman.

Police said they were spoken to about their behaviour by officers.