Arrest made after attempted abduction of woman in Findon

Police investigating the attempted abduction of a woman in Findon Valley have made an arrest, a spokesman has confirmed.
Police conducted extensive enquiries following the incident, which occurred at about 2.52pm on Tuesday (11 July) in Parham Close, the spokesman said.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was left shaken but uninjured, according to the spokesman.
A 32-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap on Friday (14 July), police said.
He remains in police custody at this stage.
