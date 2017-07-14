Arrest made after attempted abduction of woman in Findon

Police investigating the attempted abduction of a woman in Findon Valley have made an arrest, a spokesman has confirmed.

Police conducted extensive enquiries following the incident, which occurred at about 2.52pm on Tuesday (11 July) in Parham Close, the spokesman said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was left shaken but uninjured, according to the spokesman.

A 32-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap on Friday (14 July), police said.

He remains in police custody at this stage.