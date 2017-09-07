Assault leaves Worthing woman with ‘serious injuries’

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on two 20-year-old women in Brighton on Saturday (September, 2).

The victims were walking along Kings Road, Brighton, at about 3.20am when they were involved in an altercation with a group of around eight to ten men, a police spokesman said.

One woman, from Littlehampton, and the other, from Worthing, both aged 20, suffered serious injuries, the spokesman said.

Both were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, according to the spokesman.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins, of stocky build and wearing black clothing.

Detective Constable Daniel Aubrey-Smith said: “This is a particularly violent attack which has resulted in both of the victims receiving serious facial injuries.

“The offender needs to brought to justice for what he has done.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 208 of 02/09.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.