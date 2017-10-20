Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by police officers investigating damage to beach huts in Lancing, according to Sussex Police

He was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage but was later released after it was agreed to settle the matter by way of community resolution, police said.

The incident was reported on Friday (October 13) at Beach Green, in Brighton Road.

Police said two padlocks and a locking bar were forcibly removed from a hut.

A police spokesman said other incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone who has witnessed damage being caused or who has other information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 378 of 13/10. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.