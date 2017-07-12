BREAKING NEWS: Armed siege over as man with sword is arrested

A seven-hour armed siege in Durrington has been brought to an end after police arrested a man with a sword.
Evacuated residents will be looking forward to returning to their homes after armed police detained the man in Rochester Close earlier this evening.
Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell confirmed the arrest and thanked the local community for their patience.
Please refresh this story for more information as the story is updated soon.
