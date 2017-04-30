Brighton man charged with Worthing rape

A man has been charged with raping a woman in Worthing, police have said.

Joseph Warren, 36, unemployed, of St James’s Avenue, Brighton, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (April 29) charged with the rape of a woman at an address in Worthing on Sunday, April 23.

Mr Warren was arrested just before midnight on Thursday after handing himself in to police at Worthing’s custody centre.

He was placed in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 26.

