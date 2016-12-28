Burglars steal jewellery from disabled woman

Police are appealing for witnesses after two burglars talked their way into a disabled woman’s flat in Southwick and stole jewellery.

According to police, the men told the 83-year-old victim they needed to check her home in Harbour Court, Whiterock Place, Southwick, for damp when they called there on Thursday (December 22) at 4.30pm.

Once inside one man held the victim in conversation while the second man went into her bedroom and took a large quantity of rings and earrings, which were contained in three polished wooden boxes, worth more than £2,000, police said.

Police described the first suspect as white, aged 35 to 40, 5ft 6in tall, slim, with light brown hair. He was wearing black trousers, a grey pullover and a black jacket.

The second suspect was described by police as white, aged about 50, 5ft 10in tall and fat. He was wearing a bobble hat.

Detective Constable Gavin Percival said: “This was a despicable act so close to Christmas. I would ask that if you saw anything suspicious or know who was responsible to contact us immediately.”

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor ring 101 quoting serial 972 of 22/12.

