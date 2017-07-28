Burglary gang steal £600,000 worth of items from West Sussex homes

A burglary gang who targeted homes across the south, including properties in Horsham and Selsey, have been jailed.

Five people have been sentenced to a total of almost 28 years following several burglaries which saw around £600,000 worth of items stolen from homes across Surrey and West Sussex.

Surrey Police said Oliver Hart, 25, of Walton on Thames but currently of no fixed abode, and Joshua Sumer, 27, of Toad Lane, Hounslow, broke into a shed and attempted to break into a house in Comptons Lane, Horsham, on March 1.

Later that day the pair targeted a home in Grafton Road, Selsey, and stole a safe containing money and jewellery.

Five days later police raided Rojan Jewellers, in Fulham, and found a ring from the Selsey burglary. Owner Kye Hardy-King, 25, of Lela Avenue, Hounslow, was arrested for handling stolen goods.

On March 8 police said Roy Head, 28, of Felix Road, Walton on Thames, was arrested but was released on bail after he could not be identified in an ID parade.

Officers said the next day he broke into a home in Mount Hermon, Woking, Surrey, with Darren Eastaugh, 30, of Bedfont Close, Feltham, but the pair were disturbed.

They then broke into another house in Lower Road, Bookham, Surrey, and stole a camera.

Hours later both were arrested and the camera was retrieved from Eastaugh’s car.

Eastaugh also admitted breaking into a property in Moles Hill, Oxshott, Surrey, with Sumer between February 25 and 26. Police said they attempted to break into a safe but were disturbed, however they still made off with high value jewellery, cash and other items including expensive handbags.

Eastaugh and Hart also admitted to breaking into a property in Worple Road, Staines-upon-Thames, on February 28.

Hart has been jailed for five years and four months.

Eastaugh has been jailed for seven years and three months.

Head has been jailed for seven years and four months

Sumer has been jailed for eight years.

All four pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to burgle following seven offences.

Hardy-King pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods in relation to one burglary and has been sentenced to 12 months suspended for 12 months and 20 day rehabilitation order.

DC Phil Carter said: “These men have been convicted of a series of high value burglaries in Surrey and Sussex earlier this year. The loss to victims was substantial with a total value for the seven offences in the region of £600,000. High value homes were targeted, some with occupants present during the offences - which is likely to have been very upsetting for them.

“I welcome the sentences handed down today - they reflect the very serious nature of these offences. This was a complex investigation completed with help from the Flying Squad whose assistance proved crucial in securing the defendants guilty pleas.

“As this case demonstrates Surrey Police takes burglary very seriously and burglars should be in no doubt that if you offend we will come after you and ensure you face justice.”

Police added all the defendants, apart from Hardy-King, have criminal records stretching back many years.

Head, Eastaugh and Sumer were all on licence after being sentenced in 2014 for conspiracy to burgle and were released on licence in 2016.