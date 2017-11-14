Can you help find who stole a life-saving heart defibrillator?

Do you know who stole life-saving medical equipment from Lancing Railway Station?

British Transport Police (BTP) have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a defibrillator was stolen.

In the early hours of November 4 police say a man vandalised the station.

According to officers he smashed the windows of the waiting room and staff room, broke a ticket machine and sprayed graffiti.

He also stole a defibrillator.

BTP would like to speak to the man pictured in this article as they believe he has information which could help the investigation.

Members of the public who know who he is should contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 102 of November 4.