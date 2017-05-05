Car, laptop and phone stolen in Worthing flat burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a flat in Worthing.

The burglary took place in Nelson Road sometime between 6am and 7am on Thursday (April 28), a spokesperson said.

A HP laptop and a Samsung mobile phone were taken, the spokesperson said.

The victim’s car, a Mazda 2 Black Edition registration number HY15OTC, was also stolen, using keys taker from the flat, according to the spokesperson.

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1259 of 27/04.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-org.uk)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.