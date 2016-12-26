Car stolen in spate of Christmas burglaries

Police have reported a spate of burglaries over the Christmas period, including one where a car was stolen.

The first, at a home in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, took place on Friday, December 16 at 3pm. According to police, the victim saw two males attempting to break into his home with a crowbar through the back door.

The second, at a property in Hayley Road, Lancing, happened two days later. Glass in the back door was smashed, allowing the burglar to gain entry, and some jewellery was taken.

Also on December 18, at 9pm, burglars gained entry to the first floor window of a property in Hythe Close, Worthing while the occupants were downstairs and ransacked the house. They stole Christmas presents, clothes and a vehicle, as the spare key was in the bedroom.

Two days later, on December 20, police were informed about a series of break-ins at a property in Southwick Road, Southwick, where the conservatory was smashed, bedrooms were ransacked and jewellery and cash were taken.

On December 22, jewellery was taken from a property in Wadhurst Drive, Goring after burglars forced their way in through a rear window and searched the house.

Anyone with any information about these incidents can contact Sussex Police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

