Cartier watch and jewellery stolen in Littlehampton burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a ladies Cartier Basculante watch and other items of jewellery were stolen during a Littlehampton burglary.

Intruders broke in to the property in Tideway by smashing a rock through a patio door, a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred between 6.30am on Monday, January 9 and 5.30pm on Thursday, January 12, the spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone in the area at the time who witnesses something suspicious or has information about the stolen watch should contact police.

Call 101 quoting serial 0944 of 12/01 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Reports can be made online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

