Concern for East Preston teenager who went missing from college in Pulborough

Police are searching for teenager Emily Newman who the force says left her college in Pulborough in a distressed state.

The 14-year-old was last seen leaving the Brinsbury College campus at 11.30am on Monday, November 20 and she did not return, police said.

She currently lives in East Preston.

Emily is described by police as white, 5ft 4in, of large build with long brown hair worn in two French plaits. She was last seen wearing a green coat with blue jeans.

Inspector Jon Carter said: “We are extremely concerned for Emily due to her age and vulnerability.

“She may now be in the Worthing area. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts please contact police immediately.”

Police said if you see her and she is in immediate danger or in need of urgent medical treatment dial 999.

Anyone with any information about her should contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 848 of 20/11.