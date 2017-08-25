Concern for missing 16-year-old from Shoreham

Police are concerned for a Shoreham teenager, who has not been seen since he left home after a family disagreement, a police spokesman said.

Harry Matthew has not been seen since he left his home in Old Shoreham Road on Tuesday, August 15, the spokesman confirmed.

Police describe Harry as 6ft 3ins and of slim build, with olive skin, stubble and brown eyes.

His natural hair colour is brown but it is currently a short bleached blond, police added.

He was last seen wearing a white Lacoste t-shirt and a black jacket with large white words on the back.

Police said it is possible that he has since changed into a black Hugo Boss t-shirt.

He did not take any other clothing with him, police confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Harry hasn’t been in contact with his family and he is not responding to texts or his social media sites.

“There are currently no suspicious circumstances but anyone who sees Harry or who has information about his current movements is asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting serial 1103 of 15/08.”