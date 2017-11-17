Concern for missing Bognor teenager

Police are concerned for missing teenager Megan Westbrook who was reported missing yesterday (Thursday).

Megan, 14, was last seen at her home in Bognor Regis at 8pm on Wednesday, November 15, and may still be in Bognor Regis or have travelled to the Worthing area, police said.

A police spokesperson described her as white, 5ft 6inches, of medium build, with long straight brown hair.

He said: “She was wearing a green Nike or North Face hooded top, black skinny jeans and red and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

“Megan has a nose ring and a studded piercing below her lip.

“It is believed she may still be in Bognor Regis or she could have travelled to the Worthing or Durrington areas.”

Anyone with information on Megan’s whereabouts is asked to report online of call 101 quoting reference 816 of 16/11.