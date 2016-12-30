Concern for missing teenager

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenager from Lancing.

Eddie Little, 15, was last seen in Charlotte Street in Bath on Friday, November 11 and had been in contact with family until November 20, police said.

He also uses the aliases Jake Milner, Jay or JJ, police confirmed.

Officers in Avon and Somerset and Sussex have been working together to trace the 15-year-old.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said he was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, a white t-shirt with light blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

Missing persons co-ordinator Mark Green said: “We have been working with our colleagues in the Bath area as that was the last place he was seen. But we believe he could now be in the Brighton or New Cross area of London.

“If you know where Eddie is or have seen him anywhere then please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1288 of 30/11.”

It is also possible to forward information online at: www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/

