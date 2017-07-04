Concern for missing teenager staying in Lancing

Police are concerned for a missing teenager who had been staying in Lancing.

Alanah James, 16, was last seen on Wednesday (June, 28) at 1.45pm when she said she was going to visit a friend in Worthing, police said.

Alanah is white, 5ft 7ins, with very long dark brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a black jumper with Nike on the front and blue Puma tracksuit bottoms, according to police.

PC Clarie Saunders said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Alanah as she is only 16.

“She has not been missing for this length of time before.”

If you see Alanah or have any information about her, contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1695 of 28/06.

If Alanah is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.