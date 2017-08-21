Could a pushchair be used to fight dangerous parking in Worthing?

Could a creative way to keep pavements safe for prams and wheelchairs work in Worthing?
Police in Hertfordshire have been pushing prams down the pavements on their beat to check drivers are leaving enough space when they park.
Could a creative way to keep pavements safe for prams and wheelchairs work in Worthing?
Police in Hertfordshire have been pushing prams down the pavements on their beat to check drivers are leaving enough space when they park.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.