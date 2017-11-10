COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Man climbs on roof and throws tiles at police car

Police have arrested a man who stood on a roof and threw tiles at a police car and houses early this morning.

Officers were called to the incident about 10pm last night.

Midhurst Road. Photo by Donna Allistone SUS-171011-091326001

A man had climbed onto the roof of the property in Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, and proceeded to remove and throw tiles.

Damage was caused to a number of properties and vehicles, including a police vehicle, police say.

Trained police negotiators attended, and at about 2.45am today the man came down from the roof.

A 57-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody at this stage.

Midhurst Road. Photo by Donna Allistone SUS-171011-091420001

Officers at the scene provided reassurance to local residents.

The local authority has been made aware of the damage and will be further supporting residents.

Video credit: Craig Ward