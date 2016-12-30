Criminal damage caused to Southwick garages

Police were called to reports of criminal damage to a number of garages at a block in Southwick on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Police arrived at the block in Meadway Court at around 8.05pm on December 27, the spokesperson said.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area and spoke with a number of local residents, said the spokesperson.

There have so far been no reports of any items stolen from the garages, according to the spokesperson.

Any witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1007 of 27/12.

