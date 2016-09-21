Detectives arrest another man in robbery spree latest

Detectives investigating the series of robberies in Worthing and Lancing have arrested another man, police said.

A 34-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Tuesday evening (September 20) and a vehicle has been seized by police.

Sussex Police said he has been arrested in connection with the robbery at Pizza Hut on Sunday night and has been bailed until October 27 while investigations continue. The vehicle remains subject of a further detailed examination.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “We continue to make progress with the investigation. Uniformed officers will be out in the Worthing and Lancing areas on Wednesday to reassure local people and businesses.

“Anyone with information about any of the robberies to please contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Zinger.”

