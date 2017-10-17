‘Disgusting’ – Sompting community centre suffers ‘mindless vandalism’

Staff arriving at a community centre in Sompting on Thursday were greeted with a broken window, ripped up books and urine in the hall in what has been described as an act of ‘mindless vandalism’.

Vandals broke into the Harriet Johnson Centre in Loose Lane, Sompting, between 10pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday, police believe.

Nothing was stolen in the break-in, which was labelled ‘disgusting’ by Barry Mear, chairman of Sompting Parish Council.

Mr Mear said: “It’s futile and stupid.

“It’s a shame. We try to do our best and do as much as we can for the community,

“We spent a lot of money on the community centre to get it up to scratch and make it nice.

“It’s mindless vandalism.”

The caretaker and volunteers cleaned up the mess on Thursday morning after contacting the police.

The damaged books had been taken from the library at the centre, which is free for residents to enjoy.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 284 of 12/10.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.