Drink and drug-driving Christmas campaign leads to convictions

A Worthing restauranteur, a Lancing shop employee, a student from East Preston and a retired man from Ferring are among the first people to be convicted for drink or drug-driving in Sussex this December.

Officers carrying out dedicated patrols and responding to reports of incidents have so far made 187 arrests in the county as part of the Christmas campaign run by Surrey and Sussex Police, a spokesperson said.

Of these, 24 have already been convicted and a further 77 have been charged to appear before magistrates, the spokesperson said.

The operation, which aims to educate offenders and raise awareness of the risks of drink and drug-driving, launched on Thursday 1 December and ends on Sunday 1 January.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex Police, said: “While the majority of people who drive on our county’s roads are responsible, there is still a minority who either don’t think or simply don’t care about the consequences of their actions.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is a serious offence and it won’t be tolerated.

“Last year, more than 70 people were either killed or seriously injured on the roads in Sussex due to drink-driving, and these collisions could so easily have been avoided.

“But drink and drug-driving doesn’t just cost lives; it will also cost you your licence, with a minimum 12-month disqualification for anyone convicted. In addition, it could cost you your job, your home, or your family and friends.

“It really is not worth the risk, and we would urge all motorists to think before they get behind the wheel of their car. Drink or drive; never both.”

Jacky Kwok, 53, a restauranteur, of Rogate Road, Worthing, was arrested on the A283 at Washington on 1 December and charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, the spokesperson said.

She pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 20 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, said the spokesperson. She was also ordered to pay a £693 fine, £85 costs and a £69 victim surcharge, according to the spokesperson.

George O’Neill, 62, retired, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was arrested in Ardsheal Road, Broadwater, on 5 December and charged with driving with 61mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, the spokesperson said.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 22 December and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, according to the spokesperson.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, the spokesperson said.

Albie Saunders, 21, a shop employee, of Monks Close, Lancing, was arrested in North Farm Road, Lancing, on 8 December, and charged with driving with 72mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence, the spokesperson said.

She pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 18 months, according to the spokesperson.

She was also ordered to pay a £460 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, the spokesperson said.

Jamie Heraty, 18, a student, of Downs Way, East Preston, was arrested in Queen Street, Broadwater, on 10 December and charged with driving with 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, the spokesperson said.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court 29 December and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, said the spokesperson.

He was also ordered to pay a £83 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, the spokesperson said.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit http://www.operationcrackdown.co.uk/.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs call 999.

